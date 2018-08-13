BSE investors base crosses 4 cr mark

Leading stock exchange BSE has achieved yet another milestone with its registered investors base crossing the four-crore mark today.

The bourse saw its investor base increasing by 14.25 per cent over the previous year, 2.75 per cent over previous quarter and 1.03 per cent over previous month, BSE said in a statement.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE, said over the years, the exchange has taken several initiatives aimed at adding value to the investors and four crore registered investors is a testimony of the success of these initiatives.