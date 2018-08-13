App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE investors base crosses 4 cr mark

The bourse saw its investor base increasing by 14.25 per cent over the previous year, 2.75 per cent over previous quarter and 1.03 per cent over previous month, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE has achieved yet another milestone with its registered investors base crossing the four-crore mark today.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE, said over the years, the exchange has taken several initiatives aimed at adding value to the investors and four crore registered investors is a testimony of the success of these initiatives.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer, BSE, said over the years, the exchange has taken several initiatives aimed at adding value to the investors and four crore registered investors is a testimony of the success of these initiatives.

 
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:59 pm

