BSE Institute signs pact with Israel's Sasha Infra to promote startups in water conservation space

The BSE Institute has joined hands with Sasha Infrastructure to promote startups and entrepreneurs in the domain of water conservation and technology. Sasha Infrastructure represents several water tech companies from Israel, while BSE Institute is a wholly owned subsidiary of leading stock exchange BSE.

"The objective of the collaboration is to promote startups in the domain of sustainable water-related infrastructure and services," BSE said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO at BSE Institute, and Romiel Samuel, MD, Sasha Infrastructure, Israel.

The purpose and nature of the water infrastructure investments needs have significantly expanded to water supply and sanitation, flood protection, drought management, and water quality management.

As per the statement, innovative startups can reduce overall investment needs and improve capital efficiency through improving the operational effectiveness of existing water infrastructure.

"This collaboration will focus on driving this innovation in India with the involvement of organizations from Israel who are world leaders in this domain.

"The initial startups shall be in the field of water well refurbishment, ground water recharge, waste water treatment, etc. which shall create sustainable impact in water tech," it added.

Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of BSE Ltd, said startups have a critical role to play in this domain by evolving innovative solutions to address this issue.