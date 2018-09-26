App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 09:48 PM IST

BSE gets SEBI nod to launch gold, silver futures contract

Trading of these contracts will be launched on October 1, BSE said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
BSE said it has got SEBI approval to launch delivery based futures contract in gold (1 kg) and silver (30 kg).



Contract start day will be the sixth day of contract launch month and last trading day will be the fifth day of contract expiry month.

The commodity trading session will be from Monday to Friday from 10.00 am to 11.30 or 11:55 pm.

Delivery centre of gold and silver futures contract will be exchange designated vaults at Ahmedabad initially and then expanded in the second phase to pan India, it said.

Currently, MCX and NCDEX are trading futures contract of gold and silver.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #India #markets

