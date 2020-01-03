BSE equity derivatives volume scales past Rs 3,000 crore

The equity derivatives have been gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation by the nation's oldest exchange, which launched a liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme was applicable last November.
The Sensex futures and options scaled a new record with its turnover crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark on January 3, the premier bourse said.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 05:45 pm