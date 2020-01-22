BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 3,030 cr

The equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation.
The S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record turnover of Rs 3,030 crore on January 22, the BSE said in a release. The previous high of Rs 3,007 crore was recorded on January 3.
"We are happy to have achieved a small but significant milestone. It is the consistent support and active participation from the members, which has led to an increase in turnover on BSE," said Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 10:12 pm