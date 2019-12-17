BSE equity derivatives segment crosses turnover of Rs 1,018 crore

"The equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation," the exchange said in its release.
BSE on December 17 said its S&P BSE Sensex futures and options segment registered a record turnover of Rs 1,018 crore.
BSE had recently launched Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme had been applicable since November 25, 2019.
"The consistent support and active participation from the members have led to an increase in turnover on BSE. We are pleased that today it has achieved a small but significant milestone," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer said.
