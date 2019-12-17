BSE equity derivatives segment crosses turnover of Rs 1,018 crore

The Indian market had a strong showing in 2019 with S&P BSE Sensex recording a 13.7 percent growth as on December 13. The benchmark index scaled new peaks climbing Mount 41k in November. Despite the bumper rally, as many as four sectors managed to outperform Sensex. Meanwhile, nine sectors generated negative returns in the year. Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019:

BSE on December 17 said its S&P BSE Sensex futures and options segment registered a record turnover of Rs 1,018 crore.

"Equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation," the exchange said in its release.

BSE had recently launched Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme had been applicable since November 25, 2019.