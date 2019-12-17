App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 06:55 PM IST

BSE equity derivatives segment crosses turnover of Rs 1,018 crore

"The equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation," the exchange said in its release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian market had a strong showing in 2019 with S&P BSE Sensex recording a 13.7 percent growth as on December 13. The benchmark index scaled new peaks climbing Mount 41k in November. Despite the bumper rally, as many as four sectors managed to outperform Sensex. Meanwhile, nine sectors generated negative returns in the year. Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019:
BSE on December 17 said its S&P BSE Sensex futures and options segment registered a record turnover of Rs 1,018 crore.

BSE had recently launched Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme had been applicable since November 25, 2019.

"The consistent support and active participation from the members have led to an increase in turnover on BSE. We are pleased that today it has achieved a small but significant milestone," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer said.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 06:55 pm

