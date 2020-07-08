App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE derivatives segment reports turnover of Rs 6,442 crore

The country's oldest exchange had launched weekly contracts on the Sensex, with Monday expiry, from June 29, which has received an encouraging response from stakeholders, the exchange said in a statement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The equity derivatives segment of BSE witnessed a turnover of Rs 6,442 crore on July 8.

The country's oldest exchange had launched weekly contracts on the Sensex, with Monday expiry, from June 29, which has received an encouraging response from stakeholders, the exchange said in a statement.

"With the launch of weekly Sensex contracts with Monday expiry, coupled with benefits of interoperability framework, we look forward to gaining wider participation and adding new vibrancy to our equity derivatives platform," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE, said.

Close
The exchange looks forward to achieving increased volumes in the future, it added.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #BSE Limited #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.