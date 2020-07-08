BSE derivatives segment reports turnover of Rs 6,442 crore

The equity derivatives segment of BSE witnessed a turnover of Rs 6,442 crore on July 8.

The country's oldest exchange had launched weekly contracts on the Sensex, with Monday expiry, from June 29, which has received an encouraging response from stakeholders, the exchange said in a statement.

"With the launch of weekly Sensex contracts with Monday expiry, coupled with benefits of interoperability framework, we look forward to gaining wider participation and adding new vibrancy to our equity derivatives platform," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE, said.

The exchange looks forward to achieving increased volumes in the future, it added.