English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    BSE collaborates with 4 regional associations to promote EGRs, International Bullion Exchange

    Thirunelveli Gold Silver Diamond Jewellery Traders Association, Nanded Sarafa Association, Saraf Suvarnkar Sangthna Pusad, and Ghadchiroli Zila Sarafa Association are the four associations with which BSE inked memoranda of understanding (MoU).

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

    Days after receiving in-principle approval from SEBI to launch Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment, BSE on Wednesday said it has collaborated with four regional associations from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to promote such products.

    These pacts are aimed at providing impetus for the growth and development of commodities segment in general with an impetus for the proposed EGR market, the exchange said in a statement.

    Thirunelveli Gold Silver Diamond Jewellery Traders Association, Nanded Sarafa Association, Saraf Suvarnkar Sangthna Pusad, and Ghadchiroli Zila Sarafa Association are the four associations with which BSE inked memoranda of understanding (MoU).

    Together these associations represent over 1,000 members involved in jewellery and bullion trade.

    Sameer Patil, CBO, BSE said through these MoUs, the exchange and the associations, as well as the stakeholders they serve, will be able to capitalize on the synergies, knowledge and expertise to support innovations and development in spot trading for gold.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The EGR segment will benefit as it will lead to greater assurance in the quality of gold supplied, efficient price discovery and transparency in transacting,” he added.

    TAK.M. Kombiah Pandian, President of Thirunelveli Gold Silver Diamond Jewellery Traders Association, said the MoU will help over 140 members mitigate price risks of gold and procure the highest quality of the yellow metal.

    Apart from knowledge sharing and research, the MoUs will help standardise EGRs for Indian markets at the regional level and enhance transparency in pricing.

    The pacts will also explore potential business and facilitate growth by sharing knowledge and expertise to promote the launch of the India International Bullion Exchange at GIFT city IFSC (International Financial Services Centre).

    BSE said it is confident that with these partnerships it will be able to play a transformative role in developing a vibrant gold exchange in both the domestic and international zone, via EGR and India International Bullion Exchange.
    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #Business #EGR #Electronic Gold Receipts #International Bullion Exchange #Market news
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 04:03 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.