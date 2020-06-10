BSE changes expiry of weekly derivatives contracts from Thursday to Monday

The BSE on June 10 decided to change the expiry of weekly contracts from Thursday to Monday for the equity derivatives segment.

The change in weekly expiry for S&P BSE Sensex will be effective from June 29, 2020.

"However, all other contracts (other than weekly contracts) shall continue to expire on last Thursday of the calendar month," said the BSE in its release.

In addition, BSE has also decided to introduce Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in the equity derivatives segment for S&P BSE Sensex - weekly & monthly futures and options contracts which will be effective July 1, 2020, the exchange said.

S&P BSE Sensex measures the performance of the top 50 largest stocks from the largecap and midcap space by float-adjusted market capitalisation.

"We are sure that this product shall gain wider participation and acceptance among all market participants due to its unique product offering," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE said.