BSE arm India INX ties up with Sova Capital to provide investors access to Russian market

BSE’s international arm India INX has entered into a partnership with Sova Capital through its wholly owned subsidiary India INX Global Access IFSC to provide Indian investors direct access to the Russian securities market, India INX said in a press statement.

Under the partnership, members of India INX and their clients will be able to access trading on the Moscow Exchange for equities, bonds, derivatives, foreign exchange, and money markets.

“We strongly believe this partnership shall further increase the international proposition and attract greater participation on India INX platform,” V Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer at India INX said in a statement.

India INX currently runs a platform that allows its members access to trading in foreign markets. The partnership with Sova Capital, an international clearing member of the Moscow Exchange comes against the backdrop of a rapid increase in interest in international markets among Indians.

Over the past three years, Indian investors have used various platforms to gain exposure to markets in the US, Europe, China and Asia to enhance the diversity of their portfolio as well as benefit from the rapid growth in these financial markets.

“We strongly feel that our cooperation opens new prospects for mutually beneficial business relations between the Moscow Exchange and India INX and further deepens financial ties between India and Russia,” said Tatiana Primak, sales director at Sova Capital.