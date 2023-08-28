BSE 500 firms saw stellar net profit growth on modest revenue in Q1; here's what helped most

The top 500 companies listed on BSE witnessed modest revenue growth with strong net profit growth in Q1FY24 due to a fall in raw material prices, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report. While the revenue of BSE 500 companies rose a modest 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) during April-June, the net profits jumped as much as 46 percent, the report pointed out.
Notably, the raw material costs for these companies fell to 56 percent of sales in the quarter from 60 percent in the previous year. The growth in other income also contributed to the profit, rising 35 percent during the quarter.
Here's how India's top 500 listed companies' fiscal first-quarter results fared:
