'Broking industry going through tough times due to events in recent past'

Lav Chaturvedi

Accidents and crashes are very painful, but do we stop air travel or shut down the aviation sector if there is a plane crash? The answer is ‘no’. We should try to rectify the fault and build a robust system that we minimize future contingencies.

The financial sector also works in the same way. Unfortunately, today we are witnessing such an unprecedented crisis in the broking industry.

The industry is facing testing times due to unfortunate events that have unfolded in recent past at some leading brokerage houses. While the crisis is best to be avoided as far as possible, they do help bring discipline and help get things in order.

Especially it helps to address fault lines that get built over time. Large crashes in the financial sector shouldn’t bring the existential threat to the industry but provide an opportunity for the industry to introspect, redefine and resurrect itself to better serve the real economy and people.

The penetration of financial products in India is very low compared to other large markets, but it’s largely believed that the financial service penetration will provide necessary propeller for our economy and will ensure the financial wellness of our 1.3 billion citizens.

For this to happen there needs to be trust and confidence built among people in a sector that is currently grappling with a trust deficit.

Change is the only constant and players need to change their mindset to shape a new and strong future for the financial distribution system.

The need of the hour is to move away from Caveat Emptor to Caveat Venditor. The basic fabric of the financial service industry is going through significant change. From the principal of ‘caveat emptor’ (buyer beware), it’s now more focused on ‘caveat venditor’ (seller beware) which augurs well for building a trustworthy and sustainable financial distribution ecosystem.

It simply means that the seller needs to be aware of what they are selling or advising their client rather than the onus being on the buyer as to what is he buying.

If the industry needs to build trust, distributors in all fairness and appropriateness need to sell products that suits the buyer's needs and helps them in attaining their financial goals.

It also means the seller must check if he isn’t mis-selling a product or inappropriate product to the buyer. This will build confidence towards the industry, after all, what is good for the buyer is good for the seller.

An incentive plan plays a key role in an appropriate alignment of sales practices with the customer’s interest. This alignment needs to happen beginning from the top all the way to the feet on the streets.