Broking industry at a cusp of telecom-like consolidation: Arun Chaudhry of Mirae Asset

Shubham Raj
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Overall, because of the negative sentiment, this is definitely going to impact the profitability of many brokers.

We have a well-defined target audience, and we focus on developing solutions to service them through top-notch technology, unbeatable pricing, and an un-intimidating trading platform.

The broking industry is in the middle of a transformation, believes Arun Chaudhry, Chief Business Officer at Mirae Asset Capital Markets. In an interview to Moneycontrol, he said the negative market will definitely hit the profitability of many brokers.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is your user base right now? What about your projections for the next five years and your other plans to spearhead growth at m.Stock?

Since its launch in April 2022, m.Stock has amassed over 1.8 lakh paid users generating a turnover in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore. We’ve been clocking 10 lakh-plus trades a day consistently which helped us facilitate over 8.63 crore trades on our platform till date. We have a very healthy active trading client ratio of 71 percent. So, from a number’s perspective, I’m elated to see
the impact we’ve made in just a year.