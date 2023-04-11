Broking industry at a cusp of telecom-like consolidation: Arun Chaudhry of Mirae Asset

We have a well-defined target audience, and we focus on developing solutions to service them through top-notch technology, unbeatable pricing, and an un-intimidating trading platform.

The broking industry is in the middle of a transformation, believes Arun Chaudhry, Chief Business Officer at Mirae Asset Capital Markets. In an interview to Moneycontrol, he said the negative market will definitely hit the profitability of many brokers.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is your user base right now? What about your projections for the next five years and your other plans to spearhead growth at m.Stock?

Since its launch in April 2022, m.Stock has amassed over 1.8 lakh paid users generating a turnover in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore. We’ve been clocking 10 lakh-plus trades a day consistently which helped us facilitate over 8.63 crore trades on our platform till date. We have a very healthy active trading client ratio of 71 percent. So, from a number’s perspective, I’m elated to see

the impact we’ve made in just a year.

The goal is quality and not quantity. After being in the business for over 15 years, I’ve learnt that quantity can only take you so far. It’s the quality that matters and since we are not a funded entity, we are in no hurry to prove our mettle with big numbers. We have identified our target audience and the focus is now on providing value additions to their investment journey with

innovations and technology, perfected by our global group, Mirae Asset, over the last 25 years across 16 markets worldwide.

I also believe that in the long run, happy customers are your biggest marketing tool. Hence, the core focus is on elevating the investment and trading experience of our client base, starting with tackling one of the biggest hurdles for retail participation in the stock market, limited capital. Our Margin Trading Facility (eMargin) provides up to 80 percent funding in 700-plus stocks. We’ve further cut MTF interest rates from 7.99 percent to 6.99 percent for funding above Rs 5 crore, which seems to be the lowest in the industry. We will soon be rolling out Margin Pledge facility at one of the most affordable rates in the industry.

The two aces up our sleeves are our upcoming advisory model, where I think technology and innovation can be a total game changer and our partnership business model, which will help us penetrate the often-forgotten tier III segment. I believe that if we deliver exceptional value to our clients, then business will grow organically via word-of-mouth.

And I can see this manifesting as in the past one year, 20 percent of our new accounts have come via referrals; a feat in itself. So, I’m not worried about numbers. My intent is to change the way Indians invest and I believe we are on the right track.

You are a late entrant to the discount broking segment. The market has formidable players that have gobbled most of the market share. How realistic are your ambitions in that context?

I’m asked this question often and the truth is that I don’t think being a late entrant is a disadvantage. Rather it’s a blessing in disguise because we have picked up industry learnings and we know what mistakes to avoid. We have a well-defined target audience, and we focus on developing solutions to service them through top-notch technology, unbeatable pricing, and an

un-intimidating trading platform.

With market regulators bringing in stringent rules and regulations, big brokers are being forced to have a relook at their business plan and strategy. In contrast, we are incorporating such new regulations in our business model as we go along. We are chasing a defined market and I think that the next decade is going to be a big one for Indian markets. The mindset around stock markets has also changed, and for the better.

Earlier, stock markets were perceived as a gambling den with investors having limited visibility. But, with new regulations pushing for a transparent and well-regulated trading ecosystem, I think stock

markets have emerged as a reliable income generating asset class. A testament to this is the fact that in the last 3 months, we’ve saved approximately Rs 56 crore in brokerages for clients in our Zero Brokerage plan. Based on the growth that we witnessed in the last one year alone,

m.Stock is on its way to break-even with a Rs 100 crore topline in the next year.

As the market conditions have worsened, we have seen a dip in market participation. At the industry level, what has been the impact on volumes? How does it impact profitability?

Stock markets mirror the general economic sentiment of investors and considering the global uncertainties, market participation has indeed been subdued. The NSE’s active client (net additions) data has been negative for 8 consecutive months since July 2022. Even the volume in equity segment has fallen from 0.37 trillion to 0.23 trillion between April 2022 and April 2023.

However, this is offset by the surge in derivatives segment from 42.65 trillion to 85.94 trillion during the same period. Overall, because of the negative sentiment, this is definitely going to impact the profitability of many brokers. Having said that, I think our markets have fared relatively better than other countries. NASDAQ is down by 9 percent, Hang Seng has shed 4 percent, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has lost almost 12 percent in the last one year. I’m expecting the upcoming earnings season to be a good one and it should be incentive enough for investors to flock back to the markets in big numbers.

Sebi has recently announced an ASBA-like feature for trading. Many fear this will be a death nail for discount broking. Do you agree? How do you think it will change discount broking landscape? What can brokers do to offset this negative impact from ASBA?

The impact of the latest Sebi regulations will be felt across the broking industry. After all, float income contributes anywhere from 8-18 percent (approximately) to the top line of big brokers. Many brokers having an operating profit of 35-40 percent will come under pressure, but I don’t think this will trigger a survival mechanism just yet. I also don’t think that the rumours of brokers increasing their brokerage fee will pan out.

But yes, they will be on the hunt to find areas to compensate for this income loss. As per me, brokers will have to go back to their balance sheet and do an investment vs expenditure analysis to shortlist initiatives which actually make a direct positive impact to client’s trading journey and eliminate areas which are just burning cash. Brokers will have to drill down to customer level and eliminate unnecessary expenses that add no value to the clients.

Another area that will require re-strategising is innovation, especially in the advisory space where innovation is essential as it can help brokers generate bigger revenues and higher margins. I think the regulators are doing a stellar job at bringing transparency to the broking industry, which will increase retail participation in the stock markets, which currently stands at a meagre 8 percent.

To conclude, yes, this is ‘survival of the fittest’ kind of a situation and as we witnessed in the Telecom sector, the brokerage sector might undergo a consolidation phase too, very soon.