Brokers may face 'operational nightmares' in Sebi’s proposed system to protect clients’ funds

Brokers may face an operational hiccup in the market regulator’s proposed settlement system to protect clients’ money from intermediaries.

Sebi has put out a consultation paper to safeguard clients’ money placed with intermediaries such as stock brokers or clearing members, by daily upstreaming of these funds from brokers/clearing members to clearing corporations (CCs). Under this new system, investor funds in excess of margin requirements may be placed by the CCs in very low-risk and liquid overnight money market instruments, and investors will get daily updates on their funds position in the securities market.

While the new system will certainly help investors better safeguard their money, it will place an operational hurdle in the path of brokers. According to the circular, if a client makes a payout request before 6 pm, brokers have to ensure that this is honoured on the same day. Any client request made after 6 pm can be settled the next day.

The 6 pm deadline for settlement on the same day may be difficult, according to intermediaries. "There needs to be clarity or guidelines on managing client payouts. 6 pm is impractical because the exchange sends trade files to the brokers much later. So, exchanges must complete the trade process and provide files well before 6 pm to avoid causing operational nightmares and creating unnecessary conflict regarding margin penalties," said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS.

Under the new system, when a client requests a payout, the broker sends a request to the clearing member who then sends the request anytime before 6 pm to the CCs. The CCs will release funds within two hours of receiving the request, the CMs will forward it to the broker and the broker to the investor on the same day. If any of the intermediaries (brokers or clearing members) are left with clients' money at the end of the day, they have to transfer the same back to CCs to ensure that they do not retain the clients' money. Under this new system, brokers will lose the revenue they now earn from the fixed deposits they maintain with unutilised money of their clients. "Upstreaming client funds to the CCs on an "as-is basis" will surely eradicate the interest income earned by stockbrokers from the unutilised float. Brokers who hold large amounts of customers' cash deposits will be impacted the most as they won't be able to park these funds in FDs anymore" said Khoday. "As per the proposed framework, brokers shall deposit surplus funds of customers with CCs, who will then invest in low-risk overnight money market instruments. However, it needs to clarify whether the interest earned from such investments will be retained by the CCs or down streamed to brokers/CMs/clients. It is currently a grey area," he added.

Moneycontrol News