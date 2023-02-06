 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brokers may face 'operational nightmares' in Sebi’s proposed system to protect clients’ funds

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

The market regulator has put out a consultation paper on upstreaming clients’ funds to clearing corporations

The 6 pm deadline for settlement on the same day may be difficult, according to intermediaries.

Brokers may face an operational hiccup in the market regulator’s proposed settlement system to protect clients’ money from intermediaries.

Sebi has put out a consultation paper to safeguard clients’ money placed with intermediaries such as stock brokers or clearing members, by daily upstreaming of these funds from brokers/clearing members to clearing corporations (CCs). Under this new system, investor funds in excess of margin requirements may be placed by the CCs in very low-risk and liquid overnight money market instruments, and investors will get daily updates on their funds position in the securities market.

While the new system will certainly help investors better safeguard their money, it will place an operational hurdle in the path of brokers. According to the circular, if a client makes a payout request before 6 pm, brokers have to ensure that this is honoured on the same day. Any client request made after 6 pm can be settled the next day.