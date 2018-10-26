App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerages wary of Jio’s impact on Dish TV; Nomura slashes target price by over 50%

Nomura has more than halved its target price on the stock to Rs 39 from Rs 82.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Brokerage houses are wary of Dish TV on the back of Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber launch as well as its acquisition of Den Networks and Hathway Cable as well.

They believe there will be a material hit on the company on the back of this buyout. Nomura, in fact, has more than halved its target price on the stock to Rs 39 from Rs 82.

Reliance Jio acquired controlling stake in Hathway and Den Networks recently.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 68

Macquarie said that the Street is worried about repercussions of Jio’s acquisition of Hathway & Den. It is building in a material hit from this buyout. It raised FY19 and Lowered FY20/21 EBITDA estimates. Further, it also said that structural uncertainties are clouding outlook.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 39 from Rs 82

Nomura believes that threat from Jio will remain an overhang. There are structural risks to DTH segment from Jio GigaFiber launch. It lowered ARPU estimates by 2 and 4 percent for FY20 and FY21.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 11:20 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks in News

