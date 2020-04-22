Brokerages retain 'buy' on ACC after Q1 numbers, COVID-19 to hit CY20 earnings

The share price of ACC rallied 3.66 percent intraday on April 22 as brokerage houses retained their bullish stance on the stock, given the attractive valuations and strong operating numbers in quarter ended March 2020.

ACC follows January-December as its financial year.

The cement-maker reported a 6.65 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 323.02 crore on revenue of Rs 3,501.71 crore that fell 10.65 percent on volume decline due to COVID-19-led lockdown in the last week of March. The fall in profit was also due to higher other income last year on account of tax refunds.

Cement volumes dropped 12 percent year-on-year to 6.56 million tonnes, but operating EBITDA rose 10 percent to Rs 586 crore compared to same quarter last year.

"This growth has been supported by significant focus on premium products, increase in value added solutions in ready mix business and results of cost reduction exercise in manufacturing and logistics," Managing Director & CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said.

Most brokerages feel the results were in line with estimates due to lockdown across the country from March 24, while EBITDA was ahead of their expectations due to cost reduction measures.

"ACC's Q1CY20 results were above our estimates on a Rs 204 per tonne QoQ reduction in variable costs. The company reported EBITDA was ahead of estimates of Rs 480 crore, and EBITDA per tonne of Rs 822 against Rs 681 estimate," Emkay said.

EBITDA per tonne was at Rs 700 in Q1CY19 and Rs 606 in Q4CY20.

Key positive during the quarter was the drop in variable costs, which management believes is sustainable.

With expected demand disruption due to COVID-19 , Emkay said the expansion plans (4.8mt/1.1mt grinding capacity in the central/east regions) would be delayed by a year.

The brokerage reduced its EBITDA estimates by 25/11 percent for CY20/21 as it cut volume estimates.

"Though near-term challenges may keep earnings under pressure in CY20, valuations appear attractive at 8.5x CY21E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of $66. We roll forward valuations to June-22 and maintained buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,266," Emkay said.

Cement volumes are expected to be hit drastically in June quarter, hence brokerages cut their volumes estimates significantly for Q2CY20 as well as full year.

"We expect the COVID-19 lockdown to adversely impact cement demand in CY20, pulling down ACC's CY20 volume by 18 percent YoY. We estimate ACC's volume in Q2CY20 to fall 50 percent YoY, owing to extended lockdown impact during the quarter. Thereafter, we expect demand pick up and ACC's capacity expansions (6 million MT additions expected by early CY22E) to drive 14 percent volume CAGR during CY20-22E," said HDFC Securities, maintaining a "buy" on the stock.

Management expects cement demand to contract sharply in CY20 due to the impact of COVID-19. It expects rural housing demand to recover faster than urban housing while infrastructure and construction should revive at a moderate pace.

"Demand should recover from yearend," ACC said.

Motilal Oswal also reiterated its buy rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,370, as ACC traded at 35-55 percent discount to peers such as Shree Cement, UltraTech and Ramco.

The brokerage said such a large valuation discount is excessive as (a) ACC has arrested its market share losses since CY17 and should continue to grow in line with the market, (b) its net cash balance sheet (22 percent of market cap) places it well to withstand any extended disruption from COVID-19, and (c) with its planned capacity expansions in CY22, the proportion of inefficient assets would decline and improve profitability.

"We value ACC at 8.5x CY21E EV/EBITDA (around 35 percent discount to the past 5-year average of 12.7x) to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,370, which implies a target EV/t of $80 and target P/E of 20x on CY21. Reiterate Buy," it said.

Here is what other brokerages said:

JM Financial

ACC's Q1CY20 EBITDA came in ahead of expectations, primarily led by cost rationalisation and better sales of premium products. We believe cost benefits accruing from the renegotiation of third-party contracts and better logistics planning are expected to continue going forward as well.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and an expected slowdown in construction activity, management is re-evaluating the 5.9MTPA expansion plan and is expected to take a decision on the same by June 2020 end.

The stock remains our top pick in cement space, owing to its sizable capacity, net cash balance sheet and cost rationalisation measure, which will help the company navigate the COVID-19 related disruption. We value the stock at 10x EVE and maintain buy with TP of Rs 1,300 (December 2020).

Prabhudas Lilladher

India's cement demand has been under pressure since Q1FY20 due to dearth of liquidity, weak sentiments and low government spending.

With the outbreak of coronavirus, demand is expected to fall 3 percent YoY in FY20 to 330 million tonne. In spite of weak volumes, the sector is expected to deliver 15 percent earnings growth on the back of strong pricing discipline and lower costs.

We expect a 10 percent decline in India's cement demand for FY21, followed by a 16 percent growth in FY22e given the low base. On the price front, we expect sector to repeat tight discipline, partially offsetting volume fall. We keep CY20/CY21 earnings estimates unchanged for ACC with a buy rating and TP of Rs 1,340.

Dolat Capital

We reduce revenue estimates by 9.2/ 7 percent, EBITDA by 18.5/ 10.8 percent and APAT by 22.2/ 12.3 percent for CY20 and CY21, respectively to factor second lockdown and a likely slower uptick in demand thereafter. Considering ACC's healthy cash flow & RoE, net cash position, and 5.9mtpa (17.7 percent increase) capacity expansion, current valuation of 9.5x/ 7.7x CY20E/ CY21E EV/EBITDA provides comfort which is 20.2/ 22.1/ 28.3/ 23.5 percent discount to 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 1/ 3/ 5/ 10 years. Thus, we maintain buy with a downward TP of Rs 1,366 (9x CY21E EV/EBITDA + 0.5x CY21E CWIP).

Narnolia

As of now cement companies have received the approval to carry out production but demand, supply chain and labour availability still remain a concern. Hence, we expect demand to remain impacted due to closure of all economic activities.

On the realisation front, we do not expect an increase in cement prices because of subdued demand, thus expect prices in all regions to remain stable for at least a few months.

On the margin front, we expect the company’s supply chain efficiency; cost-saving measures at operational level, maximizing the use of alternate fuel along with declining petrol prices will ensure margin expansion. Thus, we remain positive on the stock.

However, considering the current scenario of lockdown and increasing rate of spread of the disease, we expect the lockdown to be extended which will further hamper activity. Thus, maintain our neutral rating, with a target price of Rs 1,430.

