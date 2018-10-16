App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerages remain upbeat on Indiabulls Housing post Q2, see 40-60% upside

IBHFL reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 21.2 percent over the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JPMorgan, Macquarie, as well as CLSA maintained their ratings on Indiabulls Housing Finance post Q2 results and see 40-60 percent upside from current levels.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 21.2 percent over the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 861.3 crore during July-September quarter of 2017-18.

The total revenue was Rs 4,255.27 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 3,452.45 crore in the year-ago period. A release of the IBHFL said the company closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore.

Reacting to the results, JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 1600 post Q2 results which translate into an upside of 68 percent from Monday’s closing price of Rs 948.70.

related news

It was yet another consistent quarterly earnings delivered by the company. The asset liability management (ALM) is conservative and the company should be able to ride out current stress in money markets, the report added. It is the top pick of JPMorgan in the NBFC space.

Here’s what other brokerage firms are recommending: 

Macquarie: Outperform| Target: Rs 1400 

Macquarie maintained an outperform rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 1400 post Q2 results. The September quarter numbers were largely in-line with estimates and there are no concerns on the liquidity front as well.

The growth might slow down as the management has cut loan growth guidance for FY19 to 20 percent. Macquarie says that the liquidity concerns are overdone, and the recent correction is an opportunity to ‘add’.

CLSA: Buy| Cut target to Rs 1500 

CLSA maintained its buy rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance post Q2 results but slashed its target price to Rs 1500 from Rs 1700 earlier, but it still represents an upside of 58 percent from current levels.

It was a steady quarter for Indiabulls Housing. The liquidity is high but growth is likely to moderate. The global investment bank slashed its earnings estimate by 3%-5% to factor weaker top-line.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 11:11 am

tags #Business #Indiabulls Housing Finance #markets

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.