Brokerages remain cautious on FMCG companies' growth prospects; ITC favourite pick

Even as most companies from the FMCG sector have resumed normal operations since June after Unlock 1.0 started in India, the road ahead for the sector looks bumpy.

Media reports suggest most companies have resumed normal operations from June and witnessed the benefit of pent-up demand. Rural growth has been ahead of urban, and this trend is likely to sustain in FY21.

The rabi harvest was good, Kharif sowing was off to a great start, rural cash flows were looking up and the pandemic did not wreak havoc in the rural areas.

This optimism was reflected in the earnings of FMCG companies who also benefitted from benign raw material prices.

However, brokerages are not convinced about the growth prospects of the sector and advise to be highly selective while picking stocks from the sector.

"We remain cautious and selective within the sector due to the unfavourable medium-term risk-reward, given modest absolute growth relative to expectations and valuations. Despite defensive characteristics, we are underweight on the sector in our model portfolio," said HDFC Securities.

The outbreak of COVID-19 triggered lockdown across the country which remained in effect for most of the June quarter. The pandemic and economic stress made consumers shy away from discretionary expenditure and focused on necessities that hit FMCG too like many other sectors.

The shift in trend clearly reflected in the first-quarter performance of FMCG companies such as ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Dabur, and Britannia.

With health & hygiene categories in focus, discretionary categories were on the slow lane.

While the trends of demand are expected to be normal in the coming months, valuations of FMCG stocks have made them less attractive.

"While FMCG should continue to witness a good demand, upsides would be limited for the sector given rich valuations," said Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

HDFC Securities underscored that In the past five months after COVID-19 steadily impacted FMCG companies, they have seen steep volatility. In the initial period of the disease’s impact, the fall in the stock prices was sharp for most companies but less than that in Nifty50.

However, in the later phase (past three months), Nifty outperformed the FMCG sector - it gained by 12 percent while NSE FMCG rose by only 4 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the performance of most companies in the first quarter of FY21.

ITC reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, at Rs 2,342.76 crore.

HUL reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,881 crore for the quarter, a growth of 7.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, supported by a sharp fall (down 31.4 percent) in advertising and promotion expenses, and strong double-digit growth in the foods and refreshment segment.

Marico reported a robust 23.2 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 at Rs 388 crore as against Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period

Dabur India reported a net profit of Rs 341.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, registering a 5.9 percent YoY dented due to the lockdown disruptions.

India's largest biscuit maker Britannia Industries reported a massive 117 percent YoY increase in consolidated profit for the quarter, driven by strong revenue and operational growth. Profit increased to Rs 545.7 crore during the June quarter 2020, compared to Rs 251.03 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Stocks to buy

In a report on September 7, brokerage firm IDBI Capital noted since the pandemic has forced people to work-from-home and avoid social gathering, companies with high exposure to health, hygiene and

food portfolio may deliver better revenue growth during FY21-22E.

IDBI Capital has 'buy' calls on ITC, Britannia and Godrej Consumer. The brokerage has 'accumulate' calls on Hindustan Unilever and Marico. Nestle and Dabur are 'hold' for IDBI Capital.

HDFC Securities has a 'buy' call on ITC and 'add' on United Spirits, Colgate and Radico.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.