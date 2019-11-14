Brokerages remain bullish, Cadila Healthcare share price up 3%

Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained 3 percent intraday on November 14, as global brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock, seeing more than 20 percent potential upside after Q2 earnings.

CLSA has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 285, a 27 percent potential upside from current levels, as valuations are attractive, considering long-term prospects.

Profit was a miss due to a large impairment charge. Hence, the brokerage cut FY20 EPS estimates to build in the impairment charge and cut FY21-22 EPS estimates by 5 percent.

It concerns about Moraiya have played out and even a small positive surprise could drive re-rating.

Macquarie also retained an outperform rating and said it would buy the stock if it were to fall. The brokerage, however, slashed the target price to Rs 270 from Rs 292.

"Q2 performance tad weaker than estimates. Margin expansion is contingent on recovery in domestic generics business and new US launches. We cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 6-7 percent on lower US, Europe & JV sales," the brokerage said.

Cadila's Q2FY20 profit fell 74.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 107.2 crore due to exceptional outflow of Rs 268.1 crore on account of impairment charge on drug Levorphanol on entry of new competitor. But, adjusted profit stood at Rs 319 crore against Rs 417.5 crore in same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter increased 13.7 percent to Rs 3,366.6 crore YoY driven by US (up 10 percent YoY) and India businesses (up 24 percent YoY).

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 9 percent year-on-year to Rs 625.6 crore and margin contracted 460bps to 18.6 percent in quarter ended September 2019.

During the quarter, the company launched seven products in the US. The company filed eight additional ANDAS with the USFDA and received 6 ANDA approvals during the quarter. Its business in the emerging markets of Asia, Africa and Latin America grew by 8 percent, company said in its BSE filing.

The stock was quoting at Rs 231.00, up Rs 6.35, or 2.83 percent on the BSE, at 1009 hours IST.