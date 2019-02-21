Brokerages give thumbs-up to 8 stocks on strong FY20 earnings estimate

December quarter earnings were mixed despite macro factors such as crude oil prices turning favourable to corporates and India. One of the reasons for less than expected Q3 earnings could be the liquidity crunch led by IL&FS in NBFCs.

Major banks along with technology and consumer companies showed good earnings growth, but autos, cement and telecom sectors disappointed with their quarterly performance.

Kotak said Q3FY19 net profits of the Nifty50 increased 2.1 percent YoY and were 5.5 percent above expectations largely due to better-than-expected results of the downstream oil companies, which offset the large miss in the case of Tata Motors.

On an ex-energy basis, Q3FY19 net profits increased 11.1 percent YoY, 4 percent below expectations, it added.

Elara Capital said, major contributors to PAT growth were financials (rise in credit yield and improvement in credit cost) and industrials (strong execution) while energy (lower GRM due to inventory losses), metals and IT

being laggards.

After Q3 earnings performance, brokerages expect around 10 percent growth in FY19 numbers of Nifty50 companies but they see strong growth in FY20 driven by financials (asset quality issue is behind).

Motilal Oswal expects 9 percent growth in FY19 Nifty 50 earnings and 27 percent in FY20 while Kotak expects net profits of the Nifty50 to grow 13 percent in FY19 and 26 percent in FY20.

The strong growth in profits in FY20 reflects (1) recovery in profits of sectors such as banks (especially banks with high exposure to large corporate loans) (2) modest recovery in earnings of companies (automobile companies) and (3) continued strong growth in consumer-related sectors (banks and NBFCs with high exposure to retail loans and consumer staple stocks) on the back of continued strong consumption demand, Kotak said.

With respect to Q3 earnings, among Nifty 50, 20 stocks saw an earnings beat (actual results exceeded estimates by more than 5 percent) while 22 stocks saw an earnings miss.

Elara said among stocks, which saw a consistent upward revision in FY20 earnings estimate (three out of the past four quarters and upgrade in the current quarter) were Havells India, DLF, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s and Titan.

These stocks are expected to give returns in the range of 7-61 percent.

Havells India

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 820 | Return: 21 percent

We marginally tweak FY19 estimates to account for the better-than-expected sales in Q3FY19. Havells has built a strong business franchise, given its (a) successful development of brand, distribution and product portfolio, (b) demonstrated track record of accelerating growth via new launches, (c) healthy dividend payout and (d) robust return ratios.

We maintain buy with a price target of Rs 820 – exit multiple of 43x Mar'21E EPS (15 percent premium to five-year average).

HCL Technologies

Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,260 | Return: 21 percent

We maintain positive view on HCL Technologies based on (1) Organic business recovery (trending to high single-digit in FY20), supported by ramp-up of large deals and continuity of strong deal wins (9MFY19 total contract value up 40 percent YoY ex-renewals), (2) ER&D/IMS pedigree and recovery in BFSI portfolio (Europe) ahead, (3) Mode-2 business momentum and margin improvement ahead (currently at 12.3 percent), and (4) Strong 'option value' in synergies from product acquisition – cross-sell, market opportunity.

Integration of product acquisition will remain a key challenge ahead as the business has transitioned into an asset-heavy, IP-led model.

Valuation is attractive at 11.7x FY20E. Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,260, 14x-Dec-20E EPS.

DLF

Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 264 | Return: 61 percent

Even as DLF believes cancellations are probably at the fag end in the slow-moving projects, they will continue to encourage 'upgrading' to higher units/schemes to capture better value.

While the national development projects are now portraying an uptick in volumes, DLF hopes for a similar turnaround in its 'Rest of Gurgaon' projects (inventory of around Rs 3,650 crore), which are still reeling under pressure from inventory over-supply.

With Phase V inventory gradually diminishing (around Rs 5,750 crore), DLF is planning for new launches there. We maintain buy call with NAV- based price target of Rs 264.

Nestle India

Brokerage: IDFC Securities | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 11,435 | Return: 9 percent

Nestle reported healthy domestic volume growth (despite high base) for the third consecutive quarter, however, higher spends behind new launches resulted in earnings miss for the quarter. With core brands continuing to do well coupled with a healthy pace of innovation, double-digit revenue trajectory (factoring 14 percent domestic sales CAGR over CY18-20E) is likely to sustain.

As input cost scenario remains benign, gross margin trajectory is expected to remain stable. However, with lower raw material, the extent of gross margin expansion is likely to be lower and will be largely driven by Nestle's ability to drive price/mix which coupled with leverage benefit on account of healthy volume trajectory will drive overall earnings growth.

With superior earnings visibility compared to peers (19 percent earnings CAGR over CY18-20E), premium valuations (52x/43.6x CY19/20E earnings) are likely to sustain. We maintain outperform rating.

Tech Mahindra

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 915 | Return: 15 percent

Tech Mahindra delivered steady performance with beat on revenues, PAT and in-line margins. Its revenue growth was second best among Top Tier IT peer set. The company remained confident on revenue growth outlook and we believe that 5G led uptick can be a potential trigger for communication vertical in FY20.

We see scope for a cyclical upturn in telecom vertical (41 percent of Tech Mahindra's total revenues) in FY20 which could swing consolidated revenue growth trajectory in FY20.

We retain buy call and raise price target by 3.4 percent to Rs 915 at 15x Sep20E EPS.

Wipro

Brokerage: PhillipCapital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 390 | Return: 7 percent

Wipro reported a decent performance, with strong margin performance (although boosted by exceptional item). Growth was broad-based across the key verticals and geographies. All verticals reported positive constant currency QoQ growth (excluding technology, due to seasonality).

The Q4 guidance, on the moderate side, bakes in further downside in healthcare segment. We expect the overall growth momentum to continue for Wipro, with its key verticals doing well, healthcare remains the only concern.

We continue to believe in the Wipro turnaround story and expect the company to touch the industry average growth rate by FY21, as its smaller ailing verticals start supporting, rather than dragging, the larger performing verticals. We maintain a buy rating.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 3,200 | Return: 26 percent

Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained outperform call on the stock and hiked price target to Rs 3,200 from Rs 2,850 after increasing its FY19-21 EPS estimates 2-9 percent as earnings beat was driven by cost-control initiative.

Cost controls continued to deliver in earnings and the hopes of a revival of US growth in FY20 is a key catalyst, the research house said, adding US sales improved 4 percent QoQ & US pricing dynamics remained stable during the quarter.

We would monitor limited competition launches in the US to turn more positive.

Titan Company

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,175 | Return: 15 percent

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the watches-to-jewellery maker to outperform from neutral and also raised price target to Rs 1,175 from Rs 935 apiece after an increase in its earnings estimates by 3-10 percent.

Higher gold prices have been aiding an already strong growth trajectory, said the research house that sees tailwinds from a strong wedding season.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.