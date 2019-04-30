Brokerages expect TVS Motor to report fall in Q4 profit despite YoY increase in sales

TVS Motor Company expected to report a fall in Q4 profit after a tepid sale of 2 and 3-wheeler during the quarter.

The Chennai based company is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on April 30.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects the auto major to report net profit at Rs 160.1 crore, down 3.3 percent YoY and 10.2 percent QoQ. Net Sales are expected to increase 7.4 percent YoY but will be lower by 8 percent QoQ at Rs 4,289 crore.

The brokerage expects a 26 percent YoY rise in EBITDA to Rs 353.8 crore. However, it will be lower 5.8 percent sequentially.

Sharekhan expects TVS Motor to report net profit at Rs 148.7 crore, down 10.2 percent YoY. Net sales are expected to increase 7.1 percent YoY but decrease 8.3 percent QoQ to Rs 4,275.4 crore.

TVS Motor is down 25 percent in the last 12 months. According to CNBC-TV18 estimates, revenue is expected at Rs 4,220 crore against Rs 3,992 crore while the company's EBITDA is likely to be at Rs 309 crore against Rs 270 crore.

TVS Motor is expected to report Profit after Tax at Rs 135 crore against Rs 129 crore, as per the CNBC-TV18 estimates.

What to watch out for:

Overall volume growth

Weakness in scooter and mo-ped volumes

Realisations after price hikes and improved product mix