Brokerages estimate UltraTech's Q2 profit in range of Rs 430-520 cr, volume growth key

Cement major UltraTech Cement may report a 21 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 520 crore, according to Motilal Oswal. Meanwhile, Emkay estimates the profit to be Rs 430 crore for the quarter under review.

The grey cement volumes are estimated at 16.4 million tonnes, including JP Associates’ volumes, analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in their report. “Realisations are estimated to increase 1.4% QoQ to Rs 5,015/tonne, led by pricing improvement in North and South India,” they further wrote.

Emkay estimates this to improve 3 percent year on year.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisaion) /tonne is likely to be reported at Rs 871 (down Rs 57 QoQ) primarily due to cost push. EBITDA margin is expected to contract 1.4 percentage points QoQ to 17.4%, Motilal Oswal reported.

In terms of volumes, Emkay expects 19.9% YoY growth in volume to 15.75 MT, led by the higher utilisation of JP Group’s acquired assets. “Higher volume/realisation should lead to revenue growth of 23.8% YoY.”

Key issues, according to Motilal Oswal, to watch out for, are as follows:

- Volume growth recovery and outlook

- Cement pricing outlook and sustainability

- Update on JPA’s operations

The stock has fallen over 9 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it gained over half a percent. At the close of market hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 3,730.40, down Rs 23.85, or 0.64 percent.