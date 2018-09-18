App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerages downgrade Bank of Baroda post PSU merger proposal; cut target price

Credit Suisse in a report downgraded Bank of Baroda to underperform from outperform and reduced its target price to Rs 120 from Rs 184 earlier as synergy benefits in PSUs are difficult to extract.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government's proposal to merge three public sector lenders is likely to be positive for Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, and negative for Bank of Baroda.

Brokerages reacting to the proposed merger announcement downgraded Bank of Baroda and many reduced their 12-month target prices as well.

Credit Suisse, in a report, downgraded Bank of Baroda to underperform from outperform and reduced its target price to Rs 120 from Rs 184 earlier as synergy benefits in PSUs are difficult to extract.

The combined lending entity, which will be India's third-largest globally competitive bank, will be incrementally positive for Bank of Baroda in the long term only. Dena Bank, which is under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework is expected to emerge as a winner.

related news

“Bank of Baroda’s balance sheet might not to get saddled as much compared to expectations. History suggests that such large-scale mergers present their own set of challenges in the near term,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

“The domestic brokerage firm believes that BoB stands to benefit from the merger in the long term. Dena Bank clearly remains the biggest beneficiary from this announcement,” it said.

According to the government's estimates, net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio of the combined entity will be at 5.71 percent, which will be significantly better than PSB average (12.13 percent). Also, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) will be at 12.25 percent, which will be "significantly" above the regulatory norm of 10.875 percent.

The Modi government had announced the consolidation of public sector banks in 2016 owing to mounting non-performing assets. The plan was to cut down the number of PSBs by half from 21 to about 10-12 banks.

Reacting to the news, the Bank of Baroda slipped 10 percent, Vijaya Bank rose nearly 7% while Dena Bank gained 20 percent.

Here’s what other brokerage firms reacted post merger news:

IDFC:

Bank of Baroda has been given one strong in the form of Vijaya Bank and one weak bank in the form of Dena Bank. Integration issues, productivity and post merger clean-up are some of the key negatives.

“BoB’s new business strategy will receive a setback. We downgrade the stock to neutral with a target of Rs 130. BoB set for de-rating due to consolidation announcement,” it said.

Deutsche Bank:

The global investment bank downgraded Bank of Baroda to Hold from buy earlier with a target price of Rs 145. The proposed merger to a compound near-term challenges. The integration is always challenging in the PSU space, added the note.

JPMorgan:

The global investment bank is of the view that the merger of BoB, Dena & Vijaya Bank is incremental positive. However, the immediate share price action should be negative for BOB.

Other large PSU banks can also come under pressure, it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Dena Bank #Stocks Views #Vijaya Bank

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.