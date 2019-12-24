Brokerages bet on 25 names for 2020, say earnings & economic recovery key risks

If not for the rally in the past three months, stock markets would have given returns in single digit in 2019 also.

But thanks to the recent up move, the BSE Sensex gained more than 15 percent during the year against 6 percent last year, outperforming Midcap and Smallcap indices.

Various government measures, like corporate tax cut, sectoral reforms, favourable global cues, easing of NPA concerns, and stable crude oil prices aided the sentiment.

Experts feel that 2020 will be a reform year and the rally, which was restricted to few top largecaps in 2019, could broadened to mid-smallcaps.

"Companies in the mid and small cap space which are governed and run efficiently are expected to throw up returns disproportionate to what the frontline indices would indicate," Sachin Shah, Fund Manager at Emkay Investment Managers told Moneycontrol.

"Historically, on a 5-10 year basis the small and mid-caps returned higher or similar to the Nifty. Excluding the top 15 gainers, the Nifty would have returned negative in 2019 and unless the current slowdown reverses this performance is not repeatable in 2020. A more broad-based participation of stocks and sector rotation is a more likely trend in 2020," said a report by Maybank.

After a lot of government measures, experts feel 2020 can actually be another major reform year.

"We have already witnessed the first major reform, both in the indirect tax (GST) and Direct Tax - Corporate Tax Rate Cut, and the next big program is Disinvestment of large PSUs and Personal Income Tax – may be DTC. These reforms do have the potential to revive the animal spirits and overall consumption growth in the economy," Shah said.

Apart from any unpredictable global risk, the only concern on the domestic front experts see is economic recovery as India's GDP growth fell to over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September period and is expected to decline to around 4 percent in December quarter.

"2020 will be a year to firm up positions in equities, as we believe that 2021 will bring a start of a secular rally. I would therefore advocate at least a 65 percent asset allocation to equities if you have 3-4 year time horizon," Amar Ambani, Senior President and Research Head, Institutional Equities at Yes Securities said.

He believes a global risk-on rally has also resumed with quantum of negative yielding bonds reducing and the trade war cooling off. "In case of India, the earnings yield of equities is very attractive vis-a-vis fixed income."

Hence, to become a part of expected broad-based rally, brokerages pick these 25 stocks for 2020.

Maybank said its top picks are ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Mahanagar Gas, Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mphasis and Tech Mahindra.

"Our top 5 largecap picks are Avenue Supermarts, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bandhan Bank, and Reliance Industries," said JM Financial which expects Nifty to post 14 percent YoY profit growth in FY20 and 29 percent in FY21.

Its top mid/small cap picks are Alembic Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, CanFin Homes, Chalet Hotels, Info Edge, Natco Pharma, Sundram Fasteners, Teamlease and VIP Industries.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.