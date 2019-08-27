Brokerage view: RBI funds will help govt achieve deficit target, offset weak tax collections

The decision of RBI to transfer the surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government after accepting the recommendations of Bimal Jalan committee is a positive and will help the Centre meet its fiscal deficit target, global brokerages said.

"RBI's high net income in 2018-19 eased fiscal pressures and the dividend transfer will help the government achieve 3.3 percent fiscal deficit target," Japanese brokerage Nomura said, adding Bimal Jalan Committee suggested a conservative economic capital framework.

Credit Suisse also said transfer should improve comfort on fiscal targets and this year's extra transfer will mostly be used to offset weak tax collections, but there is no further sizeable transfer above net profits in future years.

The RBI's transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that was adopted at the central board meet.

The Central Board decided to maintain the realised equity level at 5.5 percent of the balance sheet as recommended by the committee, down from existing 6.8 percent. The resultant excess risk provisions of Rs 52,637 crore were written back, RBI said.

The committee recommended maintaining the Contingent Risk Buffer within a range of 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent of the RBI’s balance sheet, comprising 5.5 to 4.5 percent for monetary and financial stability risks and 1 percent for credit and operational risks.

Citi said the windfall gain for the FY20 budget would be Rs 57,600 crore, which is 0.3 percent of GDP.

"Windfall may be higher if the government decided to ask for another interim dividend Q4. Hopes of a fiscal stimulus from this windfall should keep equities buoyant in the near term," it added.

Morgan Stanley said the trend for future years will depend on the available contingency risk buffer. It expects the augmented deficit to be 8.7 percent of GDP in FY20 against 7.9 percent budget estimates.

"It will be interesting to track the government's follow-up measures to support growth. A big fiscal stimulus is still a low-probability event, but the government is likely to continue its calibrated response," it added.