Brokerage industry on a roll, expect 10-12% revenue growth in FY21: ICRA

India's brokerage industry is expected to see a healthy FY21 despite headwinds, as the aggregate revenue of the industry is expected to increase to nearly Rs 23,000 crore, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10-12 percent, a report from ICRA has said.

The rating agency in a note highlighted that the domestic capital markets have witnessed an unexpected surge in the current fiscal in stark contrast to the overall economic outlook.

"Equity markets have emerged as an unlikely beneficiary of the pandemic. The option of work from home coupled with limited investment opportunities given the challenging economic environment and

attractive valuations following the correction in March 2020 have helped drive investor interest to capital markets," said Samriddhi Chowdhary, Vice President and Co-Head- Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

"Clarification by SEBI on the know your customer (KYC) process and use of technology for KYC further facilitated the online account opening process which in-turn has further supported online client acquisitions," Chowdhary said.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown triggers rush of new retail investors into the stock markets

While the economy has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the trading volumes in the domestic capital markets have been on an upwards trajectory, reaching an all-time high in July 2020, ICRA pointed out.

"The aggregate brokerage industry income stood at Rs 21,000 crore in FY20, registering a growth of about8 percent over nearly Rs 19,500 crore in FY19. The industry outlook is cautiously stable. While growth momentum is expected to continue, operational and funding challenges could have bearing on performance, particularly for small to mid-sized brokerage companies," ICRA said.

Also read: As lockdown blues hit, most brokerages see mobile trading doubling in 2020

The industry's profitability level will be supported by the growing retail share, an increase in margin funding interest income (provided the credit cost remain under check) and distribution of financial products despite the pricing pressure and contracting yields, it said.

Entities with established information technology (IT) infrastructure, processes and controls will fare better.

The recent guidelines regarding fundraisings as well as the use of client securities by broker entities are expected to increase the funding requirement for brokers to maintain adequate margins at exchanges.

This, coupled with the standardisation of the cash segment margin is expected to limit the brokers’ ability to offer an additional value proposition like flexible payment terms, credit to its clients.

Also read: What do Sebi's new margin rules mean for investors, brokers explain

Brokerage companies having their own assets (hard assets or securities) and strong balance-sheets would be better placed, ICRA said.

Its analysis of the margin-funding book of 10 broking companies showed that the aggregate margin funding halved to Rs 4,600 crore as of March 2020 from its peak level of over Rs 10,000 crore during the fiscal.

The margin-funding business has recovered in the current fiscal, supported by the pickup in trading volumes and with an increase in valuation, with the margin funding book increasing to Rs 6,100 crore as of June 2020, a growth of more than 30 percent over March 2020, it said.

ICRA expects the book to rise further with brokerages looking to scale up the margin-funding business to increase profitability. ICRA believes well-established brokers will benefit due to their better fund-raising ability.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.