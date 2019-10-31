Brokerage firms maintain buy rating on Bharti Airtel; see over 12% upside

Fitch may have put Bharti Airtel under “rating watch negative” following the Supreme Court ruling but most of the brokerage firms maintain their buy rating on the telecom major as they see a limited impact of DoT payout ruled by the court.

The telecom operator reported better-than-expected mobile revenue and ARPU in India for the July-September quarter.

Airtel declared its operational highlights in the evening on October 29, saying India mobile revenue grew by 1 percent sequentially (up 7 percent YoY) to Rs 10,981.4 crore in the quarter.

CLSA maintained a buy rating on Bharti Airtel, with a target price of Rs 415, which translates to an upside of 12 percent from Rs 368, the closing price on October 29.

The global investment bank said that Q2 revenue surprise in India mobile & Africa operations was encouraging. The revenue growth in India was largely led by higher-than-expected ARPUs.

Reliefs of IUC extension, cut in annual licence fees by 3 percent could boost EBITDA by 6 percent, the CLSA said in a note.

The September quarter India revenues were up 1.1 percent QoQ to Rs 17,430 crore which was in-line. Mobile segment revenues rose 1 percent on a QoQ basis, which was above estimates.

The quarter has seen a positive net subscriber add of 2.6m, compared to a decline of 1.5m/11.8m in 1QFY20/2QFY19.

Motilal Oswal maintains its buy rating, with a target price of Rs 409. The company has delivered 1.1 percent QoQ organic growth in a seasonally weak quarter, despite the shutdown in J&K.

Morgan Stanley maintains its equal-weight rating, with a target of Rs 360. The 3G spectrum refarming to 4G was likely to be completed in FY20.

The impact assessment of AGR ruling was in the works, but the company expected a marginal impact on DoT payouts, except one-off income to balance the impact.