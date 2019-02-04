App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage Calls: Why Credit Suisse upgraded Titan and CLSA picked SBI

Credit Suisse upgraded Titan Company to 'outperform' from 'neutral' post December quarter results and has also raised its 12-month target price for the company to Rs 1,175 from Rs 935 earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Monday, February 4.

Titan Company: Upgraded to outperform| Raised target to Rs 1,175

Credit Suisse upgraded Titan Company to 'outperform' from 'neutral' post December quarter results and has also raised its 12-month target price for the company to Rs 1,175 from Rs 935 earlier.

Jewelry-to-watch maker Titan Company has reported a healthy 43.5 percent on year growth in the third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 413.2 crore, driven by revenue growth and strong jewellery business during the festive season.

related news

The global brokerage firm also increased its earnings estimates by 3-10 percent. Credit Suisse sees tailwinds from a strong wedding season. Higher gold prices are aiding an already strong growth trajectory for Titan, Credit Suisse said in a note.

SBI: Buy| Raised Target: Rs 380

CLSA retained its buy rating on SBI post December quarter results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 380 from Rs 370 earlier. It is also its preferred stock pick in the PSU banking space.

The profit was ahead of estimates aided by higher treasury gains. The key positive was the decline in slippages. The global investment bank sees scope for credit costs to halve over the next two years.

The global investment bank further added that the CASA franchise is the bank’s key strength, and improvement in growth will be key to support lending opportunities, said the note.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Outperform| Raised Target to Rs 3,200

CLSA maintained its outperform rating on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories post December quarter results and has also raised its target price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 2,850 earlier.

The cost controls deployed by the pharma major continue to deliver. Going forward, the revival of the US growth in FY20 will act as a key catalyst. The earnings beat was largely driven by cost-control initiatives.

The US sales improved 4 percent on a QoQ basis and US pricing dynamics remained stable. CLSA increased FY19-21 EPS estimates by 2-9 percent.

Petronet LNG: Sell| Target: Rs 225

CLSA retained its sell rating on Petronet LNG post-December quarter results with a target price of Rs 225. The Kochi volume ramp-up is delayed, while a tariff cut is a risk. The global investment bank slashed EPS estimate by 2-3 percent.

Any cut in Kochi’s tariff is a near-term risk, added the CLSA note. The company missed on volumes but delivered a beat on net profit.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Brokerage radar #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Petronet LNG #State Bank of India #stock recommendations #Titan Company Ltd

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.