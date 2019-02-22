Brokerage calls: UBS positive on life insurance sector's growth prospects

A man looks at an electronic stock quotation board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 13, 2018 (Image:Reuters)

Britannia Industries | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 3,125

Election spending will support further revival in Britannia's volumes, according to Deutsche Bank

Titan | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,200

"Share gains are largely from the wedding segment," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 800

Macquarie initiated coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating and target price of Rs 800.

"Expect earnings to compound at 9 percent over the next five years," the brokerage said.

Eicher Motors | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 21,800

The trends seen in each state have not been encouraging, said Credit Suisse.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have seen the biggest decline in market share, Credit Suisse added.

United Spirits (USL) | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 750

After GST, states have fewer ways to collect taxes, according to Deutsche Bank.

"Raw materials witness input cost pressure in both extra neutral alcohol and glass," the brokerage said.

UBS on Life Insurance

The brokerage has a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and a Neutral call on HDFC Life, Max Financial.

UBS is positive on the life insurance space's growth prospects.

UBS added that it sees an increase in penetration of term insurance/protection products.

