Brokerage calls: UBS positive on life insurance sector's growth prospects

UBS has a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and a Neutral call on HDFC Life, Max Financial.
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for February 22.
Britannia Industries | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 3,125
Election spending will support further revival in Britannia's volumes, according to Deutsche Bank
Titan | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,200
"Share gains are largely from the wedding segment," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 800
Macquarie initiated coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating and target price of Rs 800.
"Expect earnings to compound at 9 percent over the next five years," the brokerage said.
Eicher Motors | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 21,800
The trends seen in each state have not been encouraging, said Credit Suisse.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu have seen the biggest decline in market share, Credit Suisse added.
United Spirits (USL) | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 750
After GST, states have fewer ways to collect taxes, according to Deutsche Bank.
"Raw materials witness input cost pressure in both extra neutral alcohol and glass," the brokerage said.
UBS on Life Insurance
The brokerage has a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and a Neutral call on HDFC Life, Max Financial.
UBS is positive on the life insurance space's growth prospects.
UBS added that it sees an increase in penetration of term insurance/protection products.Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions