Brokerage calls: UBS bullish on most pvt banks; HSBC advises buy ONGC, Oil India

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Tuesday, February 19.

Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 224

"Higher costs and lower realisation have led to EBITDA miss," according to Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage said the near-term outlook for Ambuja Cements' volume growth looks healthy.

Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 218

Commodity price deflation should help Ambuja Cements' margin in CY19, Macquarie said in a research note.

"Volume growth of 4.4 percent is lower than industry growth of 8-10 percent," Macquarie said.

UBS on Financials

Liquidity remains the key focus area for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said UBS.

Among NBFCs, UBS' pick is Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the brokerage preferred stocks.

Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank are UBS's least preferred stocks in the financials space.

HSBC on Oil and Gas

HSBC has a Buy rating on ONGC and Oil India, with a target price of Rs 180 and Rs 215, respectively.

ONGC and Oil India's Q3 earnings were driven by gas production and lower costs, HSBC said in a research note.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions