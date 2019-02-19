App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: UBS bullish on most pvt banks; HSBC advises buy ONGC, Oil India

Yes Bank and Pujab National Bnak are UBS's least preferred stocks in the financials space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Tuesday, February 19.

Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Rs 224

"Higher costs and lower realisation have led to EBITDA miss," according to Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage said the near-term outlook for Ambuja Cements' volume growth looks healthy.

related news

Ambuja Cements | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 218

Commodity price deflation should help Ambuja Cements' margin in CY19, Macquarie said in a research note.

"Volume growth of 4.4 percent is lower than industry growth of 8-10 percent," Macquarie said.

UBS on Financials

Liquidity remains the key focus area for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said UBS.

Among NBFCs, UBS' pick is Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the brokerage preferred stocks.

Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank are UBS's least preferred stocks in the financials space.

HSBC on Oil and Gas 

HSBC has a Buy rating on ONGC and Oil India, with a target price of Rs 180 and Rs 215, respectively.

ONGC and Oil India's Q3 earnings were driven by gas production and lower costs, HSBC said in a research note.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Ambuja Cement #Oil India #ONGC #stock recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.