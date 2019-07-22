Brokerage firms cut target price on RBL Bank post Q1 results; time to sell?

Brokerage firms maintained their recommendation on RBL Bank but slashed their respective target price after June quarter results. Investors can look at booking profits as there could be a further downside if the asset quality worsens.

Last week, RBL Bank reported over 40 percent rise in net profits for the quarter ended June on the back of higher net interest income and other income, but fears of increasing bad loans capped upside.

"The bank has had a good quarter of strong performance and has continued to maintain its growth momentum and improvement in operating metrics. However, given the difficult environment, we do expect to face some challenges on some of our exposures in the near term," Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said in a BSE filing.

"We could incur additional 35-40 bps credit cost owing to additional provisioning requirements. Gross NPAs could rise to 2.25-2.50 percent over the course of the year, but capital position continues to be comfortable," he said, adding issue is specific to certain corporates, not related to realty and energy segments.

Asset quality remained stable in Q1 as gross non-performing assets stood unchanged at 1.38 percent of gross advances and net NPA fell 0.65 percent against 0.69 percent sequentially. However, slippages remained high at Rs 225 crore at the end of June quarter against Rs 206 crore in Q4FY19.

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded RBL Bank from 'sell' to 'reduce' but slashed its target price to Rs 500 from Rs 560 earlier. The stock closed at Rs 500.35 on the BSE on July 19.

Ambit Capital maintained its 'sell' call on RBL Bank and slashed its target price to Rs 393 from Rs 426 earlier that translates into a downside of over 20 percent from July 19 close.

The asset quality deterioration has begun. The brokerage firm slashed FY20-21 estimates by 25 percent. Ambit Capital remains a sceptic on the bank’s ability to deliver a sustainable return on asset of over 1.5 percent.

Citi maintained its 'neutral' call on RBL Bank but slashed its target price to Rs 550 from 725 earlier.

The global investment bank has also slashed earnings by 17/12 percent for FY20/21. Citi is factoring in higher provisions and net NPA for FY20/21.

