you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley replaces Asian Paints with United Spirits on its focus list

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Dabur India are some of the other stocks on Morgan Stanley's focus list

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for February 20.

Jet Airways | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Reduce | Target price: Rs 190

HSBC cut its target price on Jet Airways to Rs 190 from Rs 200, maintaining the Reduce call.

"Successful restructuring and cost control are key concerns," HSBC said in a research note.

Grasim Industries | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target price: Rs 958

Acquisition of KPR Industries' chlor-alkali business will help Grasim Industries have a 30 percent share in the market in India.

CLSA on Autos

Maruti Suzuki India should be well placed on technology in the coming years, the brokerage said in a research note.

"Any rapid shift for electric vehicles could result in valuation pressures for Indian auto stocks," said CLSA.

Potential collaborations among German luxury OEMs could place pressure on Tata Motors' JLR.

CLSA on Infrastructure

In the infrastructure space, CLSA likes L&T, Sadbhav Engineering, NCC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, J Kumar Infraprojects.

Morgan Stanley on equity strategy 

The brokerage said it replaced Asian Paints with United Spirits on its focus list.

Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Dabur India are some of the other stocks on Morgan Stanley's focus list.

Morgan Stanley added that it is Overweight on the consumer discretionary sector, and Neutral on consumer staples.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:13 am

tags #stock recommendations

