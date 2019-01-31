Brokerage calls: Macquarie raises target for Jubilant Foodworks, CLSA cuts target on Bajaj Auto

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Thursday, January 31.

Torrent Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,100

CLSA has cut Torrent Pharma's rating to Outperform from Buy, keeping the target price at Rs 2, 100.

The company's revenue and EBITDA growth will moderate, according to CLSA.

Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 2,225

CLSA cut Bajaj Auto's target price to Rs 2,225 from Rs 2,450, retaining the Sell rating.

The company's three-wheeler and exports growth is likely to taper, and domestic two-wheeler franchise is under pressure.

The brokerage cut its estimate for Bajaj Auto's FY20-21 EBITDA by 6 percent and EPS by 2 percent.

Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,823

Nomura has cut the target price on the stock to Rs 2,823 from Rs 2,867, keeping the Neutral call.

The margin of 15.6 percent reported by Bajaj Auto in its third quarter results was below expectations, Nomura said in a research note.

Jubilant Foodworks | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,350

Credit Suisse raised the target price on Jubilant Foodworks to Rs 1,380 from Rs 1,275, maintaining the Neutral call.

Expect further moderation in the company's same-store sales growth, said Credit Suisse.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,780

Macquarie has hiked the stock's target price to Rs 1,780 from Rs 1,600, maintaining the Outperform rating.

"Q3 results a strong rebuttal to street concerns about demand environment" Macquarie said in a research note.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 145

IOC's third quarter results were overall weak, due to a large inventory loss, according to Nomura.

"Outlook is weak, with more refining capacity coming online," said Nomura.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.