you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Kotak downgrades Maruti Suzuki, Macquarie starts coverage of Gujarat Gas

Kotak Institutional Equities slashed Maruti Suzuki's target price to Rs 7,500 from Rs 7,600.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 8.

Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 7,500

The brokerage has downgraded Maruti Suzuki to Add from Buy, slashing the target price to Rs 7,500 from Rs 7,600.

"Domestic passenger vehicles industry is likely to grow in low single-digit," Kotak said.

The brokerage cut its FY19-21 EPS estimate for Maruti Suzuki by 4-9 percent.

Alkem Laboratories | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,965

Nomura has cut the stock's target price to Rs 1,965 from Rs 2,116, retaining the Neutral rating.

"Factor in 52 percent and 20 percent decline in MMS sales for the company in FY20 and FY21," the brokerage said in a research note.

Gujarat Gas | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 165

Macquarie has initiated coverage of the stock.

The brokerage said it sees maximum structural volume growth potential for Gujarat Gas as against its peers.

Future Lifestyle Fashions | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 571

CLSA has raised the stock's target price to Rs 571 from Rs 560, keeping the Buy rating.

"See Brand Factory as the most-exciting business, given its near-monopolistic status," CLSA said in a research note.

The brokerage said it expects Brand Factory to contribute 43 percent to Future Lifestyle's revenue in FY21.

ABB India | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 812

The brokerage has cut the stock's target price to Rs 812 from Rs 967, maintaining the Underperform rating.

"Demerger would be incrementally negative as discovered valuations are likely to be lower," Macquarie said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 03:18 pm

