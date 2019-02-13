Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:33 AM IST

Brokerage calls: Jefferies slashes target price for Coal India, Hindalco

CLSA has a Buy rating on Coal India and a Sell rating on Hindalco Industries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Wednesday, February 13.

NCC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 140

CLSA raised NCC's target price to Rs 140 from Rs 135, keeping the buy call.

"Affordable housing and highway programme will create years of growth visibility," the brokerage said in a research note.

related news

Coal India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 275

The brokerage has cut Coal India's target price to Rs 275 from Rs 310, maintaining the buy rating.

The demand outlook looks decent, according to CLSA.

CLSA cut its FY19-21 EPS estimates for Coal India by 3-5 percent due to lower volumes.

Coal India | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 309

Jefferies has slashed the stock's target price to Rs 309 from Rs 350, retaining the buy call.

"Maintain buy given cheap valuation and strong dividend yield potential," the brokerage said in a research note.

Jefferies cut its FY19/20 EBITDA estimate for the company by 2 percent/0.7 percent, taking into account lower volumes.

Indian Hotels (IHCL) | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 174

Morgan Stanley said the pick-up in pricing growth in December 2019 and January 2019 was a key positive in Q3.

The brokerage said it's maintaining the Outperform rating due to IHCL's focus on portfolio growth.

Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 282

Jefferies lowered Hindalco's target price to Rs 282 from Rs 312, keeping the buy rating.

Reduce FY19-20 EBITDA estimates for the company by 2-8 percent, said Jefferies.

Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 195

CLSA has cut the stock's target price to Rs 195 from Rs 210, retaining the sell call.

"We cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 1-9 percent on lower aluminium prices," CLSA said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:33 am

tags #stock recommendations

