Brokerage calls: Infosys is CLSA's top pick in IT pack, Credit Suisse gives 'outperform' to NTPC

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 7.

Morgan Stanley on India Strategy

The market could begin pricing in stronger poll outcome in coming weeks, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Nifty could be looking to break its 10,500-11,000 range to the upside," the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley said it likes GARP amongst banks, discretionary, consumption and industrials.

Infosys | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 930

CLSA is positive on the company due to the improving growth outlook. The company is enjoying a better-than-expected demand environment.

Infosys is CLSA's top pick in the IT space.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 670

A management change in Zee Entertainment is unlikely after a stake sale, according to CLSA. Any stake sale will most likely be done at a premium.

"Recent rally will reduce the risk of further invocation of pledges by lenders," the brokerage added.

CLSA on IT sector

HCL Technologies and Infosys offer the maximum value, while TCS offers momentum, CLSA said in a research note.

"Overall there is gradual demand improvement for leading firms," the brokerage said.

Credit Suisse on Utilities

Credit Suisse has reiterated its Outperform call on Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC.

There has been a "spike in dues of discoms towards utilities, probably driven by bank funding constraints," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.