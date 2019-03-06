App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage Calls: HCL Tech Credit Suisse's top pick in IT space; HSBC overweight on India

HSBC raised India's rating to Overweight from Neutral

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 6.

ITC | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 320

The price hike of the Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan cigarette brands will drive the stock, according to Morgan Stanley.

Visibility for ITC's FY20 cigarette EBIT growth has improved.

Edelweiss Financial | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 205

"CDPQ deal can give support at a time when real estate lending is not in favour," Citi said in a research note.

The deal will not help Edelweiss' liquidity situation immediately but will be positive capital adequacy.

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,310

The company is trading at a 40 percent discount to TCS vs a long-term average discount of 25 percent, the brokerage said.

HCL Technologies is Credit Suisse's top pick in the IT space.

Citi on housing finance companies

The changes proposed by the National Housing Bank (NHB) will have limited impact on HDFC and Aavas Financiers.

"We believe NBFCs/HFCs with strong parentage should continue to do well," said Citi.

HSBC on Asian equities

The brokerage has raised its rating on India to Overweight from Neutral due to emerging value.

HSBC also raised the Philippines' rating to Overweight from Underweight.

The brokerage has cut Korea's rating to Underweight from Overweight, and Thailand's rating to Neutral from Overweight.

"We remain constructive on Asian equities, but see more muted performance in Q2CY19," HSBC said in a research note.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:59 am

tags #stock recommendations

