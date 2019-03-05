App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage Calls: Deutsche Bank retains 'Hold' on Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors

Deutsche Bank added that it maintains it Buy rating on Hero Motocorp

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for March 5.

Eicher Motors | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 24,700

The brokerage maintained the Buy rating on the stock, slashing the target price to Rs 24,700 from Rs 25,200.

Deutsche Bank cut its FY19-21 earnings estimates for Eicher Motors by 2-3  percent.

related news

"Discount to historical average trading multiple reflects uncertainty on volume growth," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Tata Motors | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 260

JLR's cost reduction plans will yield positive results in 2019, according to Macquarie.

"Average incentives increased due to an increase in incentives on Jaguar models," Macquarie added.

Tata Motors | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 187

The brokerage has factored in a 12 percent decline in global wholesales for JLR in February, and a 10 percent decline in FY19 overall sales volumes.

A no-deal Brexit could create risks to demand, according to Nomura.

Coal India | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 268

"Strong production growth of 7 percent in February implies an acceleration in recent months," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

Deutsche Bank on two-wheelers

Deutsche Bank has a Buy call On Hero Motocorp and Hold on TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

Domestic two-wheeler sales volumes have witnessed a third consecutive month of declines, the brokerage pointed out.

"Growth remains subdued off a strong base; motorcycles outperform," Deutsche Bank added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 11:17 am

tags #stock recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Twitter Cracks Up With Jokes After Air India Asks Crew to Say 'Jai Hin ...

India's Average Salary Hike Expected to be Marginally Higher than Last ...

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

UWW asks national wrestling federations to halt communications with WF ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.