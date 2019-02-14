Brokerage calls: Deutsche Bank recommends hold Maruti Suzuki, sell Concor

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Thursday, February 14.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,340

"Bank is confident on its NBFC and real estate exposure and doesn't see risk of stress in portfolio," Citi said in a research note.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is conservative in its growth outlook and selective in lending, according to the brokerage.

Container Corporation of India | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 410

Deutsche Bank increased the target for the stock to Rs 410 from Rs 422, retaining the sell rating.

Valuations are "running ahead" of the company's fundamentals, and EPS growth is muted, according to Deutsche Bank.

The brokerage raised its FY19 EPS estimate for CONCOR by 8 percent.

Container Corporation of India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 654

The brokerage maintained its Buy rating on CONCOR, raising the target price to Rs 654 from Rs 644.80.

The company continues to enjoy structural headwinds, said Citi.

Bosch | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 23,00

Credit Suisse hiked the stock's target price to Rs 23,000 from Rs 22,500.

"BS-6 order wins and new technology solutions make us bullish," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

Maruti Suzuki India | Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 6,400

"Current slowdown in demand would lead to pressure on profitability," Deutsche Bank said.

The brokerage expects Maruti Suzuki to see muted earnings growth in FY19/20.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.