Brokerage calls: Credit Suisse raises target price on Tech Mahindra to Rs 950

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Wednesday, February 6:

Jubilant Foodworks | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,780

Macquarie said Jubilant's decision to withdraw the proposed royalty is a relief for investors.

"The royalty proposal was a clear negative development as it could have set a bad precedent," the brokerage said in a note.

Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 950

Credit Suisse has raised the stock's target price to Rs 950 from Rs 925, maintaining the Outperform rating.

Tech Mahindra's valuations seem reasonable at current levels, the brokerage said.

ACC | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

Citi has cut ACC's target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs Rs 2,000, retaining the Buy Rating.

Cement margin should increase as cost pressures diminish.

Apollo Tyres | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 210

Credit Suisse has cut its target price on the stock to Rs 210 from Rs 240, keeping the Neutral call.

The brokerage cut its FY19-21 EPS estimates for Apollo Tyres by 5 percent.

Marico | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 400

Credit Suisse has hiked Marico's target price to Rs 400 from Rs 380, maintaining the Outperform rating.

The company;s gross margin is poised to see YoY expansion in FY20, according to Credit Suisse.

GAIL India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 370

Citi has maintained its Neutral call on GAIL, raising the target price to Rs 370 from Rs 365.

The brokerage has raised its FY19-21 earnings estimates for GAIL by 6 to 9 percent.