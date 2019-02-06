App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: Credit Suisse raises target price on Tech Mahindra to Rs 950

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating on Jubilant Foodworks, while Citi has maintained its Neutral call on GAIL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for Wednesday, February 6:

Jubilant Foodworks | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,780

Macquarie said Jubilant's decision to withdraw the proposed royalty is a relief for investors.

"The royalty proposal was a clear negative development as it could have set a bad precedent," the brokerage said in a note.

related news

 

Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 950

Credit Suisse has raised the stock's target price to Rs 950 from Rs 925, maintaining the Outperform rating.

Tech Mahindra's valuations seem reasonable at current levels, the brokerage said.

ACC | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

Citi has cut ACC's target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs Rs 2,000, retaining the Buy Rating.

Cement margin should increase as cost pressures diminish.

Apollo Tyres | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 210

Credit Suisse has cut its target price on the stock to Rs 210 from Rs 240, keeping the Neutral call.

The brokerage cut its FY19-21 EPS estimates for Apollo Tyres by 5 percent.

Marico | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 400

Credit Suisse has hiked Marico's target price to Rs 400 from Rs 380, maintaining the Outperform rating.

The company;s gross margin is poised to see YoY expansion in FY20, according to Credit Suisse.

GAIL India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 370

Citi has maintained its Neutral call on GAIL, raising the target price to Rs 370 from Rs 365.

The brokerage has raised its FY19-21 earnings estimates for GAIL by 6 to 9 percent.

Citi said it prefers Indraprastha Gas and Petronet LNG in the gas pace.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:45 am

tags #ACC #Apollo Tyres #Brokerage Recommedations #GAIL #Jubilant Foodworks #Marico #Tech Mahindra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.