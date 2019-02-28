App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage Calls: Credit Suisse cautious on NBFCs; CLSA's 'sell' for Vodafone Idea

Real estate sector NPAs are likely to rise in Q4, CLSA said in a research note

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from various global brokerage firms for February 28.

Wipro | Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 340

The brokerage raised the stock's target to Rs 340 from Rs 320, retaining the Hold rating.

"Divesting Workday and Cornerstone businesses will sharpen the focus on key offerings," said Axis Capital.

related news

Expect 4.5 percent revenue CAGR over FY18-21, Axis Capital added.

Infosys | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 680

"Incremental EBIT picture shows growth is coming at a high cost," Nomura said.

Nomura expects Infosys's margins to drop 22.2 percent in Q4, as opposed to 22.6 percent in Q3.

The brokerage said it prefers Infosys over TCS due to better estimates of FY20 growth prospects.

Credit Suisse on financials

Credit Suisse is cautious on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including Edelweiss, Indiabulls Housing Finance and L&T Housing Finance, and banks such as Yes Bank.

"Real estate sector NPAs are likely to rise in Q4," the brokerage said in a research note. The lack of funding from NBFCs adds to the pressure from weak property sales.

Vodafone Idea | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 27

Going regional can cutVodafone Idea's debt by 25 percent, and raise EBITDA by 20 percent in FY20, according to CLSA.

"Valuations are highly sensitive to revenue assumptions," CLSA said in a research note.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #stock recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.