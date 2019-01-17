App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage calls: CLSA raises target on Axis; DCB Bank a buy for Kotak

CLSA recommends public sector units (PSUs) since they offer attractive risk-reward

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

We have collated a list of recommendations from brokerage firms for Thursday, January 17.

DCB Bank: Kotak Institutional Equities maintains Buy Rating | Target raised to Rs 210

Kotak Institutional Equities raised DCB Bank's target price to Rs 210 from Rs 185.

DCB Bank's Q3 metrics were stable on a quarter-on-quarter (Q0Q), Kotak said in a research note.

Axis Bank: CLSA maintains Buy rating | Target raised to Rs 800

CLSA hiked Axis Bank's target price to Rs 800 from Rs 750.

Management churn in the bank brings uncertainty, and more changes at the top are likely as the new CEO forms a new team, CLSA said.

"Cyclically, Axis Bank is in a sweet spot as it exits NPL recognition," CLSA said in a statement.

Mindtree: Macquarie upgrades to Neutral | Target cut to Rs 910

Macquarie has upgraded the stock to Neutral, cutting the target price to Rs 910 from Rs 920.

Mindtree's Q3 results were in line at the revenue level, Macquarie said in a research note.

Macquarie made a minor cut to its estimates of Mindtree's FY19-21 EPS.

For more brokerage views on Mindtree, click here

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 12:13 pm

