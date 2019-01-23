App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokerage Calls: Asian Paints upgraded; TVS Motor remains a ‘sell’

Macquarie upgraded Asian Paints to outperform rating post December quarter results and also raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1580 from Rs 1180 earlier.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We have collated a list of recommendations from global brokerage firms for Wednesday, January 23.

Asian Paints: Upgraded to Outperform | Raised target to Rs 1580

Macquarie upgraded Asian Paints to outperform rating post December quarter results and also raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1,580 from Rs 1,180 earlier.

Volume growth has picked up significantly and the volume growth outlook has also improved, which is a positive sign.

related news

The recent price hikes with falling input costs will improve margins, said the Macquarie note. The global investment bank also raised FY19-21 EPS estimates by 7-16 percent. The full effect of lower GST rates yet to play out, added the note.

TVS Motor Company: Sell| Target: Rs 360

CLSA maintained its sell rating on TVS Motor Company post-December quarter results with a target price of Rs 360. The company displayed good growth in December quarter but was largely in line with estimates.

Two-wheeler demand remains a big concern. TVS growth numbers were better in scooter/premium-bikes while on the other hand mopeds was a drag. Margin expansion unlikely amidst regulatory cost push and high competition, the note added.

Havells India: Outperform| Hike target to Rs 775

CLSA maintained its outperform rating on Havells India post Q3 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 775 from Rs 720 earlier.

The revenue growth surprises were visible across categories. The input costs impact consumer durables and Lloyd’s margins. Large channel inventory in the AC industry remains a concern, said the report.

Shree Cement: Outperform| Target: Rs 19050

Macquarie maintained its outperform rating on Shree Cement post Q3 results with a target price of Rs 19,050. Strong volumes have offset cost headwinds.

Cost deflation is likely to benefit from March Quarter, while price hike can drive upgrades. The capacity growth is likely to drive market-share gain in the next two financial years.

HDFC Life: Buy| Cut target to Rs 475

CLSA maintained its buy rating on HDFC Life but slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 475 from Rs 510 earlier.

The company recorded steady premium growth but with weaker persistency and margins. Steady credit protects business aids growth and profitability. Lower growth and margin forecasts are likely to drive 4-9 percent cuts to VNB forecasts for FY20-21.

Sun Pharma: Buy| Target: Rs 560

CLSA marinated its buy rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 560. Steps taken by the company to address governance issues is largely positive.

The outcome of whistle-blower complaint to SEBI will remain an overhang along with the outcome of DoJ investigation on price increases in the US. Valuation is fairly attractive given improving business fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Asian Paints #CLSA #Havells India #HDFC Standard Life #Macquarie #Shree Cement #stock recommendations #Sun pharma #TVS Motor Company

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.