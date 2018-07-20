Broader market's cup of woes could spill over due to tightening liquidity, warns Saurabh Mukherjea

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high earlier this week but the broader market is still in pain. This could well get extended if the liquidity situation in India continues to dry up in near future, Saurabh Mukherjea, an independent market expert, highlighted in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We have seen a divergence in India in the runaway bull market of the last 5 years. but without earnings support a pullback was on the cards. All sorts of small & midcaps stocks rallied without earnings support. This led to a rise in the PE multiples,” he said.

However, going forward, a key driver which will drive markets will be liquidity. Liquidity not just globally but in India as well liquidity is getting tighter, Mukherjea added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates by 25 bps to 6.25 percent in June after a gap of four and a half years, with analysts saying more could be in the offing.

“If liquidity continues to tighten, I think not just small and midcaps -- overall the market will stay under pressure. Small & midcaps will suffer disproportionately,” said Mukherjea.

Commenting on the economy, Mukherjea said that we do have an economic recovery in the last six months, especially on the rural side. "All we are seeing is normalization in the economy from the trauma it went through on the back of demonetisation and GST."

Going forward, we would see top-line growth for India Inc. but alongside that top line growth, input cost pressures have come through such as oil or commodity, according to Mukherjea.

“When we have a situation when input cost pressure comes through along with rising cost of money, smaller companies suffer disproportionately. There is a fundamental challenge, which smaller companies face because they don’t have pricing power to deal with rising costs,” he said.