Broader indices underperform; 29 smallcaps witness double digit fall

Rakesh Patil
Feb 18, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

In Nifty the trend for the near term is likely to remain sideways to positive as long as it remains above the falling channel, says Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Market witnessed volatility but ended on positive note in the week ended February 17 led by FII buying, while investors remain concerned over further rate hike by global central banks post mixed set of macroeconomic data.

In this week, BSE Sensex added 319.87 points or 0.52 percent to close at 61,002.57, while Nifty50 shed 87.7 points or 0.49 percent to end at 17,944.2.

However, broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE Small and Mid-Cap indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Large-cap index ended on flat note.

"Dominated by the release of key macroeconomic numbers and persistent FII buying, domestic markets witnessed a positive trend during the week. However, the unfavourable combination of higher-than-expected inflation and a stronger job market in the US market dragged markets lower towards the end of the week, raising concerns about tighter monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.