Britannia to replace Hindustan Petroleum in Nifty50 from March 29

Britannia Industries will replace Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the Nifty50 index from March 29, the National Stock Exchange said on February 25.

Shares of HPCL dropped 1.54 percent to Rs 227.40 on NSE. Britannia Industries on the other hand gained 1.43 percent to settle at Rs 3,056 on the bourse.

Den Networks, Eveready Industries, GVK Power, Manpasand Beverages and Tata Sponge are among 25 stocks that were excluded from the index.

Besides similar changes are made in Nifty500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty 200, Nifty Financial Services among others, the release added.

In a separate release, the bourse said that it has decided to revise the methodology of sectoral and thematic indices.

According to the revised method, all sectoral indices except for Nifty Tata Group, the weightage of each stock in the indices will be calculated based on its free-float market capitalisation such that no single stock shall be more than 34 per cent and weightage of top 3 stocks cumulatively will not be more than 63 per cent at the time of rebalancing, said NSE.

For Nifty Tata Group, the weightage of each stock will be calculated such that no single stock will be more than 25 per cent and weightage of top 3 stocks cumulatively will not be more than 63 per cent at the time of rebalancing, it said in a statement.