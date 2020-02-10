Britannia shares fall 4% as Q3 numbers fail to impress market

At first glance, it appeared that Britannia Industries had reported decent quarterly numbers, however, they failed to impress the market as the shares of the continued trading in the negative territory and looked on course to extend their losing run into the third consecutive session on February 10.

Shares of the FMCG player declined almost 4 percent in morning trade on BSE even as the company, on February 7, reported a 23.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 369.9 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2020 against Rs 300.10 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected Q3 FY20 profit at Rs 360 crore.

Total revenue from operations came at Rs 2,982.7 crore, up 4.95 percent YoY against Rs 2,842 crore. Revenue came below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 3,033 crore.

The management of the company mentioned that it saw moderate inflation in the prices of key RM for the bakery business. However, the inordinate increase in milk prices adversely impacted the profitability of the Dairy business.

Brokerage firm JM Financial, which has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 3455, termed the quarterly numbers of Britannia as 'disappointment'.

"Britannia’s Q3FY20 report was quite a disappointment. Revenue growth trajectory decelerated even though the base is now much more favourable. The pain in the environment seems to be really catching up hard," said the brokerage.

On the positive side, the other trigger that we were looking out for, viz. ‘Other Expenses’ growth rate cooling off once costs of new factories and new businesses get into the base, did play out, though, and helped operating profit to still grow in double-digit (slight beat against the forecasts) despite a very disappointing topline performance, JM Financial highlighted.

"The stock seems to lack trigger at this point in time, in our view. It’s rather unfortunate that a company which in the past had always used internal levers to drive growth for itself appears to have also become a victim of the environment now – this may have an adverse impact on the stock’s trading multiple if it goes on for long. We stay positive for now," said the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.