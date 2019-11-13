Britannia share price jumps 5% on robust Q2 results; Citi maintains buy

Share price of FMCG major Britannia Industries jumped 5 percent intraday on November 13 after the company posted 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Net sales were up 5.88 percent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,854.81 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results Britannia Industries MD Varun Berry said:“We continued to grow faster than the market with a sequential revenue growth of 13 per cent. In the base business, we continued our premiumisation and innovation journey... during this phase of sluggish demand, we continued to invest in enhancing our brand equity through focused product campaigns."

"We, however, accelerated the drive on cost efficiencies and leveraged fixed costs which helped us in improving the shape of our business and deliver highest ever operating profits in the quarter," he noted.

Global research firm Citi has maintained a buy rating on the stock and has raised target to Rs 3,575 from Rs 3,000 per share. It is of the view that inventory build-up has led to lower operating cash flows and has revised EPS estimates by 9-10 percent over FY20-22, driven by new corporate tax rates.

The research firm believes that consistent strategies and good execution should continue to drive healthy growth.

On the other hand, Macquarie has maintained an underperform rating with target at Rs 2,518 per share. Volume growth remains weak at 3 percent while on the Balance Sheet side, inventory days have gone up significantly.

At 0936 hrs, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,256.30, up Rs 140.05, or 4.49 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,294.40 and an intraday low of Rs 3,218.00.