Britannia share price gains 3% as Nomura initiates buy call

Biscuits and cookies maker Britannia Industries stock gained 2.6 percent intraday on May 15 as Japanese brokerage house Nomura initiated a buy call on the stock on likely margin expansion and market share gain.

The stock after falling 36 percent in the six-month period, gained momentum again from March 24 this year and shot up 50 percent from March lows. It was trading at Rs 3,160.90 per share on the BSE, up Rs 42.70 or 1.37 percent at 11:31 hours IST.

The brokerage has set a target price at Rs 3,595, implying a 15 percent potential upside from current levels.

Britannia is likely to be least impacted by the consumption downturn and will benefit from the shift to in-home and packaged food consumption, Nomura feels.

The company has a wide portfolio of new products / new categories and stronger direct reach.

Hence, it should gain market share and there will be gradual margin expansion, said Nomura which expects FY19-22 earnings CAGR of 12.7 percent.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.