App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia share price gains 3% as Nomura initiates buy call

Britannia has a wide portfolio of new products/new categories and stronger direct reach.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biscuits and cookies maker Britannia Industries stock gained 2.6 percent intraday on May 15 as Japanese brokerage house Nomura initiated a buy call on the stock on likely margin expansion and market share gain.

The stock after falling 36 percent in the six-month period, gained momentum again from March 24 this year and shot up 50 percent from March lows. It was trading at Rs 3,160.90 per share on the BSE, up Rs 42.70 or 1.37 percent at 11:31 hours IST.

The brokerage has set a target price at Rs 3,595, implying a 15 percent potential upside from current levels.

Close

Britannia is likely to be least impacted by the consumption downturn and will benefit from the shift to in-home and packaged food consumption, Nomura feels.

related news

The company has a wide portfolio of new products / new categories and stronger direct reach.

Hence, it should gain market share and there will be gradual margin expansion, said Nomura which expects FY19-22 earnings CAGR of 12.7 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Facebook's free video calling feature Messenger Rooms launched - here's how to use

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package will reduce monthly electricity bills by 25%'

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

Coronavirus impact | Vivo India employees to draw 50% salary from May: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.